Hyundai sales up 7% in March at 65,601 units

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India on Monday reported a 7 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 65,601 units in March. The company sold a total of 61,500 units in March 2023, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw an increase of 5 per cent to 53,001 units last month, from 50,600 units in the year-ago period, according to the statement.

Exports grew 16 per cent in March to 12,600, as compared to 10,900 units in the year-ago period. For 2023-24 fiscal, the company recorded its best-ever sales at 7,77,876 units, up 8 per cent, over 7,20,565 units in the 2022-23 financial year.