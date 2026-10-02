Hyundai records highest-ever monthly sales

“We are delighted to close September 2026 with our highest-ever total monthly sales of 77,916 units (domestic + exports), registering a healthy double digit growth of 10.8% year-on-year. This number surpasses our previous record achieved in July 2026. We are expecting sustained customer enthusiasm during the festive season, also supported by the opening of bookings for the Hyundai Bayon, our upcoming all-new nameplate for India,” said Tarun Garg, MD-CEO Hyundai Motor India.