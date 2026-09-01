Hyundai Motor's global sales fall 14 pc in August; Renault Korea Motors sees 34 pc drop

Hyundai sold 288,574 vehicles last month, down from 336,141 units a year earlier, the company said in a press release. Domestic sales plunged 41 percent to 34,333 units from 58,330, while overseas sales declined 8.5 percent to 254,241 from 277,811, reports Yonhap news agency.

To boost sales, the company said it plans to promote new models, including the New Grandeur sedan and the all-new Avante compact. The new models are expected to increase the carmaker's market share for the rest of the year.