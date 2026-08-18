Hyundai Motor workers to stage partial strikes again amid wage dispute

The automaker's union said it decided to stage four-hour strikes on Wednesday and Thursday and an eight-hour strike on Friday, reports Yonhap news agency. The union also said it will launch four-hour partial strikes on Monday and Tuesday as well next week. So far, the union has staged a combined 44 hours of partial strikes since it started wage talks with the management.

The latest walkout comes after management and the union failed to narrow their differences over wages. The two sides last held their 16th round of negotiations earlier in the day. The 40,000-member union is demanding a 149,600-won (US$105.6) increase in monthly base pay and a performance-based bonus equivalent to 30 percent of the company's net profit for last year.