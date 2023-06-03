Hyundai Motor global sales jump 7.8 pc in May on yearly basis

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor Company sold a total of 3,49,194 units globally in May 2023, a 7.8 per cent increase on a yearly basis, the automaker said on Friday.

In May, sales outside Korea increased by 7.7 per cent to 2,80,514 units.



The gradual recovery from the global shortage of parts and production stabilization has helped the company secure solid performance in North America, Europe, and India.



“Despite the continuing uncertainties in the business environment, the company maintained its robust sales momentum this year, thanks to solid demand for Hyundai vehicles,” Hyundai Motor Company said Friday.



Sales in Korea were up 8.4 per cent from a year earlier to 68,680 units with the introduction of new models, including the all-new Grandeur (Azera outside of Korea), and strong demand for SUV models. In Korea, the Grandeur sold over 11,500 units and Hyundai’s SUV models collectively sold 20,254 units.



Hyundai Motor maintained its electric vehicle (EV) sales momentum by selling around 23,000 units around the globe in May. Hyundai’s dedicated battery electric IONIQ models, including IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, accounted for nearly 70 per cent of its total EV sales.



“To meet its customers’ diverse needs, Hyundai Motor will continue implementing various measures to deliver class-leading products, including the all-new KONA SUV launched in March, Santa Fe SUV and IONIQ 5 N, to be launched later this year,” it said.



Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company has a presence in over 200 countries with more than 1,20,000 employees.

