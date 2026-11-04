Hyundai, Kia post record Oct sales in US over hybrid, EV demand

Hyundai Motor America, the South Korean automaker's U.S. subsidiary, said it sold 73,452 vehicles in the United States last month, up 5 percent from 70,118 units a year earlier, marking its highest October sales on record. In particular, the company's hybrid vehicle sales jumped 20 percent on-year, accounting for 29 percent of its total monthly sales volume.

Hybrid sales for the January-October period surged 50 percent from a year earlier, reports Yonhap news agency. By model, sales of the Santa Fe SUV soared 52 percent to 17,959 units, while those of the Palisade SUV increased 14 percent to 10,840 units. Sales of the Kona subcompact SUV rose 21 percent to 6,029 units, while those of the Elantra sedan increased 17 percent to 12,011 units. The Ioniq 5 EV also logged a 21 percent increase in monthly sales to 1,981 units.