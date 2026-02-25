Hyundai, Kia, BMW to recall over 107,000 vehicles over fire risks

According to the ministry, 37,690 units of four Hyundai models, including the Kona Electric, are subject to corrective measures over a battery management system (BMS) software issue, which could prevent early detection of fire risks. Kia will recall 1,590 units of the Niro electric vehicle (EV) over the same BMS software issue, reports Yonhap news agency.

Separately, BMW Korea will recall 67,878 vehicles across 32 models, including the 520i and 320i, over defective starter motor components that could lead to possible fires. Earlier, Hyundai Motor, Kia and BMW Korea voluntarily recalled a combined 179,880 vehicles across 51 models due to software-related manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said.