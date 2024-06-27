Hyundai debuts Casper Electric SUV, showcases Genesis concepts

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled its Casper Electric sub-compact sport utility vehicle (SUV), the latest in the automaker's strengthening electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

Unveiled at the ‘2024 Busan International Motor Show’, the Casper Electric is the electrified version of the Casper first introduced in 2021, but with a suite of overhauled improvements.

Compared to the existing Casper, the EV features a body lengthened by 230 millimeters and a width widened by 15 mm, allowing improved space utilisation and driving stability.

Its front and rear turn signal lamp design incorporates a pixel graphic theme similar to Hyundai's Ioniq models, presenting a striking EV design, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Casper Electric is equipped with a 49kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery, offering a driving range of up to 315 kms on a single charge. Additionally, it can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Furthermore, it features a V2L (vehicle-to-load) function, allowing the car to supply 220 voltage power to external devices.

The trunk length has also been increased by 100 mm, expanding the cargo space by 47 liters from the original Casper.

The interior features a 10.25-inch LCD cluster, navigation system and an electronic gear shift column. Additionally, the steering wheel's center features four pixel lights that show the charging status, voice recognition and other functions.

Hyundai Motor will receive preorders for the long-range model next month and plans to sequentially introduce other trim models later on.

Hyundai also showcased other key electric models, including the Ioniq 5 and 6, the Kona Electric, the ST1 commercial delivery model and the hydrogen-powered Xcient fuel cell truck.