Hyundai aids employment opportunity for 403 ITI, polytechnic students across 9 states

CHENNAI: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced employment opportunities for 403 students from ITIs and polytechnic institutes across nine Indian states, at its dealer network.

HMIL offers a special skill development program at ITIs and polytechnic institutes and further helps students get meaningful employment opportunities in its wide network of dealers. The recent recruitment drive was conducted across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Through this initiative, HMIL helps create an ecosystem for students ensuring industry-ready skill development, exposure to latest technologies, on-the-job training, and employment opportunity at the completion of the course.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director and COO - HMIL, said,“The recent program ensures that students are trained in the latest technologies and they are ready to contribute from day one of their job. HMIL plans to train more youth across the country, so as to help them earn a respectable livelihood.”

HMIL has a tie-up with 76 government ITIs and polytechnic institutes. As part of the program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of HMIL has invested in improving the tie-up facilities by fulfilling various needs of the institutes to ensure students receive the necessary resources, quality education and the much-needed exposure to latest technology.