HyFun Foods to invest Rs 850 cr for 3 plants in Guj

NEW DELHI: HyFun Foods, which manufactures frozen potato products, on Wednesday said it will invest around Rs 850 crore to set up three plants in Gujarat to expand its business and achieve target of Rs 5,000 crore annual revenue by 2028.

The company will also invest another Rs 150 crore to establish a water treatment plant in Gujarat. HyFun Foods has five potato processing plants in Mehsana district of Gujarat with an annual capacity of 2.5 lakh tonne. It sells more than 20 ready-to-cook frozen snacks such as French fries, aloo tikki, burger patties and nuggets to HoReCa (hotel, restaurants and canteens) segment, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) and also in retail markets. It supplies to Burger King and KFC.

“We are setting up three new plants in Mehsana for potato flakes, French fries and potato speciality products,” HyFun Foods MD-CEO Haresh Karamchandani told reporters. He said the construction of potato flakes plant has started and will be operational this year while the other two will come up by 2025-end.

Asked about investments on these three new plants, Karamchandani said it would be around Rs 850 crore. That apart, he said the company plans to set up a water treatment plant, to treat waste water from its factories, with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The investments of Rs 1,000 crore will be funded through internal accruals and bank loans. Asked about turnover, Karamchandani said it would be around Rs 1,300 crore this fiscal as against Rs 1,000 crore in the previous year.