Hurun List: Adani replaces Ambani as richest Indian; Shah Rukh Khan makes debut

CHENNAI: Gautam Adani has replaced Mukesh Ambani as the richest person in India and clinched the No 1 spot in the 2024 Hurun India Rich list, released on Thursday.

Adani (62), with a wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore, saw a growth of 95% compared to last year.

"Rising like a phoenix after the Hindenburg allegations, Gautam Adani (62) & family have secured the top spot in this year’s rankings, with a 95% increase in wealth compared to last year,” the report read.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani (67) has slipped to the second spot with a wealth of Rs 10.1 lakh crore. Ambani saw his wealth increase by 150% over five years and is now the second richest Asian.

Shiv Nadar-led HCL Technologies is in the third place this year with a wealth of Rs 3.14 lakh crore followed by Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

And for the first time, actor Shah Rukh Khan (58) has made it into the list with a wealth of Rs 7,300 crore. His inclusion into the list is also mainly because of the rising value of his holdings in his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which won the IPL title earlier this year.