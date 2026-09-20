India Is Again Squeezed Between the Threat of Trump Tariffs and Russian Oil

India has responded forcefully. “India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday, adding that it would continue to diversify its suppliers according to market conditions.

The ministry warned of “potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship” with the United States but also the international energy market. India has faced a similar predicament before. Washington has pressed New Delhi to stop buying oil from Venezuela and Iran, only for U.S. policy toward those suppliers to shift as diplomatic relations and energy prices changed.

This has forced India to balance two imperatives. It wants to preserve its relationship with the United States while securing enough affordable energy for the world’s most populous country. Complicating that balance, the United States is an increasingly important energy supplier to India even as it threatens penalties over New Delhi’s purchases elsewhere. Since the war began, India’s share of cooking gas imports from the United States rose to more than 50%, up from 8% in December. Ajay Srivastava, a former Indian trade official who runs the Global Trade Research Initiative in New Delhi, said India should not be overly fixated on U.S. tariffs.

Tariffs can damage some Indian exporters, he argued, but they are collected from U.S. importers and ultimately raise costs in the United States. In Srivastava’s view, the new law restores some of the bargaining power Trump lost when the Supreme Court restricted his earlier tariff authority.

The trade agreement negotiated with India has remained in limbo. But the new authority would give Washington something substantial to offer — a lower tariff in exchange for Indian concessions. “My problem,” Srivastava said, “is that signing the trade deal does not buy you peace from any of this.” India has watched the United States strike deals with major trading partners, only for disputes over tariffs and the terms of those agreements to reemerge. And India is not the only country trying to determine what the new law means for its relationship with Washington.

China buys more Russian oil than India and also falls within the new law’s reach. Indian officials and analysts are looking to see whether Washington applies the same pressure to Beijing that it does to New Delhi. The question carries weight because India has spent years drawing closer to the United States, partly as a counterweight to China. Last weekend, Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, and Russian President Vladimir Putin joined Modi in New Delhi for the BRICS summit, posing together in a conspicuous display of non-Western cooperation. Xi is expected to meet Trump in Washington in the coming days.