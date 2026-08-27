Under threat, Saudi Arabia reroutes oil exports yet again

Still, the scramble is another example of how the decision by the United States and Israel to attack Iran in February, and Iran’s retaliation, has upturned the energy business.

“Even the world’s most important oil exporter cannot fully escape the consequences of multiple maritime choke points being threatened simultaneously,” Quilliam said.

Before the war, the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, was the passageway for about 20% of the world’s oil and substantial amounts of natural gas, much of it from energy giant Saudi Aramco.

But Iranian military strikes forced shippers to bypass the strait. Saudi Arabia then turned to its East-West pipeline, which extends from its eastern fields to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. From there it was taken on tankers south through the Bab el Mandeb Strait. The strait became Saudi Arabia’s main conduit for oil to Europe and Asia.

Then on July 20, the Houthi militia, which controls a significant part of Yemen, declared a maritime blockade on shipping linked to Saudi Arabia. Houthi rebels have fought a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government for years.

In recent weeks there have been multiple reported Houthi attacks on Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea. Meanwhile, Saudi crude flows through the Bab el Mandeb Strait dropped sharply, Kpler data shows.

Saudi has been instead directing its crude exports in the other direction — north in the Red Sea. But that exit is more logistically complicated.

The Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, cannot accommodate giant tankers full of oil. To get around that restriction, Saudi tankers are unloading oil at another pipeline, the Sumed, in Egypt. Tankers drop off their cargo at the Sumed pipeline at a terminal in Ain Sokhna, on the western shore of the Red Sea. Either they then pass through the Suez and reload at the other end of the Sumed pipeline on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, or a different tanker on the Mediterranean side loads the crude.

More than 1.9 million barrels of crude per day traveled through the Sumed pipeline path in August, compared with fewer than 650,000 barrels a day in June, according to Kpler. The majority of those exports are from Saudi Arabia, Smith said.

That route is a much longer trek to some of the biggest buyers of Saudi oil. The trip around southern Africa to China, South Korea, Japan and elsewhere takes two to four weeks of extra travel time. The extra fuel that requires and other operating costs add at least $5 to the cost of a barrel of oil, according to Smith.

“Asia has to source its crude from elsewhere or pay more,” he said. Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the new route.

Amin H. Nasser, Aramco’s CEO, said this month that the company was “actively increasing” efforts to add what he called “flexibility” to all three routes. He did not offer details. But according to analysts, Saudi Arabia is seeking to expand the capacity of the East-West pipeline across the kingdom by 2 million barrels per day.

Nasser said any reductions in shipping routes would affect “not only the oil and gas sector, but many other areas of global economy.”