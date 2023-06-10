HSBC India partners with TaMo to promote EVs

MUMBAI: HSBC India has partnered with Tata Motors for a corporate employee financing solution to accelerate the adoption of zero emission Electric Vehicles. This is in line with their shared vision to promote sustainability, paving the way for a greener future. Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said, “We welcome the efforts of HSBC India, Tata Motors in creating awareness and promoting access to EVs, and their commitment to India’s larger vision of transitioning towards green mobility solutions.”