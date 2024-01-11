HPE to acquire Juniper Networks for $14 bn

SAN FRANCISCO: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced to acquire Juniper Networks, a leader in AI-native networks, for approximately $14 billion in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share.

Upon completion of the transaction, Juniper CEO Rami Rahim will lead the combined HPE networking business, reporting to HPE President and CEO, Antonio Neri.

The acquisition is expected to double HPE’s networking business, creating a new networking leader with a comprehensive portfolio that presents customers and partners with a compelling new choice to drive business value, the company said in a statement.

“This transaction will strengthen HPE’s position at the nexus of accelerating macro-AI trends, expand our total addressable market, and drive further innovation for customers as we help bridge the AI-native and cloud-native worlds, while also generating significant value for shareholders,” said Neri.

