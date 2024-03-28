HPCL, Tata Motors ink EV charging pact

NEW DELHI: The electric mobility unit of Tata Motors and Hindustan Petroleum Corp on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to set up EV charging stations across India. The collaboration will leverage HPCL’s network of 21,500 fuel outlets across India to set up public charging stations at locations frequented by 1.2 lakh Tata Motors electric cars on the road, as per a joint statement issued by the two companies.

Tata Motors and HPCL are also exploring a new payment system — a co-branded RFID card — for a hassle-free charging experience. Furthermore, HPCL aims to install 5,000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024, HPCL has also installed a total of 3,050 EV charging stations, including battery swapping stations, across the country, the oil major said.