Indo-Tibet trade to resume via Shipki La from June after Covid pause: Jagat Singh Negi

Negi told PTI videos that traditional trade remained in limbo for several years, and local traders' unions and Associations had been demanding its revival. He expressed hope that trading activities would resume in June, once weather conditions improve.

Negi also urged the Union government to develop the Shipki La pass road to facilitate the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, noting that building just 3 to 4 Km of connectivity would facilitate a smoother and shorter journey.

Kailash-Mansarovar is of great importance to followers of Hindu, Bodh and Jain dharma and opening this route would also boost adventure tourism and tourist inflow, he said, adding that the Members of Parliament from Himachal should also raise this demand.

The Indo-Tibetan trade has a long history. In 1697, a formal treaty was signed between Tibet (Ganden Phodrang) and Raja Kehari Singh of Bushahar, which guaranteed safe passage, cementing a long-term trade partnership, and trading was done on a barter (exchange) basis through the old Hindustan-Tibet road.