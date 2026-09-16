How to get a low rate of interest on a personal loan

Reduce existing debt to improve your borrowing profile

Existing financial commitments can affect how lenders assess repayment capacity. Several active loans or high outstanding credit card balances may leave less room in the monthly budget for another EMI.

Before applying, applicants should review their current EMIs, credit card balances, and other recurring obligations. Where possible, reducing outstanding debt can improve overall financial stability.

Applicants should also avoid submitting multiple loan applications within a short period. Repeated credit enquiries may affect how the credit profile is viewed by lenders.