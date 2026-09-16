How to get a low rate of interest on a personal loan

CHENNAI: Getting a personal loan at a competitive interest rate can make monthly repayments more manageable and reduce the overall cost of borrowing. The rate of interest for personal loan offers may vary based on factors such as credit history, income, employment stability, existing financial obligations, loan amount, and repayment tenure. Understanding these factors can help applicants prepare better before applying.
Lenders assess an applicant's financial profile before deciding the applicable interest rate. A strong credit history, stable income, and manageable existing debt may indicate a lower repayment risk and could support more competitive loan terms. The loan amount and repayment tenure can also influence the overall borrowing cost. Therefore, applicants should consider both the interest rate and the total repayment amount when evaluating different offers.
A healthy credit history can strengthen an applicant's financial profile. Paying existing EMIs and credit card bills on time demonstrates responsible credit behaviour and helps maintain a positive repayment record. Applicants should also review their credit report before applying for a personal loan. Any inaccurate information should be reported to the relevant credit bureau or lender for correction. It is equally important to avoid unnecessary borrowing. Taking loans or using credit simply to build a credit history may increase financial obligations without providing a meaningful benefit.
Existing financial commitments can affect how lenders assess repayment capacity. Several active loans or high outstanding credit card balances may leave less room in the monthly budget for another EMI.
Before applying, applicants should review their current EMIs, credit card balances, and other recurring obligations. Where possible, reducing outstanding debt can improve overall financial stability.
Applicants should also avoid submitting multiple loan applications within a short period. Repeated credit enquiries may affect how the credit profile is viewed by lenders.
Stable income can support an applicant's ability to repay a personal loan. Depending on the lender, factors such as salary, business income, employment history, and regularity of earnings may be considered during the application process. Keeping salary slips, bank statements, income records, and employment details organised can make verification easier. Applicants should ensure that the information provided in the application matches the supporting documents. A consistent financial profile can help present a clearer picture of repayment capacity when the loan application is assessed.
The amount borrowed can directly affect the total interest paid over the repayment period. Applicants should calculate their actual financial requirement instead of automatically choosing the maximum amount available.
For example, suppose a planned expense is Rs. 3 lakh and the borrower can contribute Rs. 1 lakh from existing savings. The applicant may only need to consider borrowing the remaining Rs. 2 lakh.
Borrowing less can reduce both the EMI and the total interest outgo, provided the chosen loan amount is sufficient for the intended expense.
The repayment tenure can have a significant effect on the total cost of a personal loan. A longer tenure may result in a lower monthly EMI, but interest may accumulate over a longer period. A shorter tenure can increase the monthly repayment while potentially reducing the total interest paid. Applicants should therefore choose a tenure that balances monthly affordability with the overall borrowing cost. Using an EMI calculator can help compare different loan amounts and tenures before making a decision.
When comparing the rate of interest for personal loan options, applicants should not focus only on the headline rate. The total cost may also include processing fees, late payment charges, prepayment conditions, and other applicable costs. For instance, a loan with a slightly lower interest rate may not necessarily be the cheaper option if its additional charges are significantly higher. Reading the complete loan terms can help applicants understand the total financial commitment and compare offers more effectively.
Accurate information can make the application and verification process more straightforward. Applicants should carefully provide details related to their identity, income, employment, address, and existing financial commitments.
Any mismatch between the application form and supporting documents may lead to additional verification. Reviewing the application before submission can help minimise avoidable issues.
When applying online, applicants should also use an official and secure application channel to submit personal and financial information.
Education expenses may include tuition fees, accommodation, books, equipment, examination charges, and other related costs. A personal loan for education purpose may be considered when additional funds are required and the borrower has sufficient repayment capacity.
Before choosing this option, applicants should calculate the total expense and assess whether the monthly repayment will remain manageable alongside existing commitments.
It can also be useful to compare personal loans with other education-focused financing options. Interest rates, repayment terms, eligibility requirements, andassociated costs may vary, so the option that best matches the borrower's financial situation should be considered.
Applicants can take a few practical steps to improve their chances of securing competitive loan terms:
● Check their credit report and address inaccuracies
● Maintain timely repayments on existing credit
● Keep outstanding debt at a manageable level
● Avoid unnecessary loan applications
● Maintain stable income and employment records
● Calculate the exact amount required
● Compare different repayment tenures
● Evaluate interest rates along with additional charges
● Keep supporting financial documents updated
● Read the complete loan terms before accepting an offer
These steps can help applicants approach the borrowing process with a clearer understanding of affordability and overall cost.
Getting a low rate of interest on a personal loan starts with maintaining a strong financial profile and comparing loan options carefully. A healthy credit history, stable income, manageable existing debt, appropriate loan amount, and suitable repayment tenure can all contribute to better borrowing decisions.
Applicants should also compare the complete cost of different offers rather than choosing an option based only on its advertised interest rate.
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