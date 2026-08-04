How to Choose the Right Home Loan Based on Your Financial Situation

1. Assess Your Repayment Capacity

The most important starting point is knowing the amount of EMI you can realistically afford. Lenders use a ratio known as the Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR), which is the percentage of your gross monthly income that is spent on all fixed obligations, including current EMIs.

Most lenders consider a FOIR of 40% to 55% acceptable. Here is a simple illustration: On a gross monthly income of Rs 1 lakh and current fixed commitments of Rs 30,000, the FOIR is 30%, allowing for a home loan EMI of up to Rs 25,000 without exceeding the 55% limit.

As per the prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the lenders must determine the repayment capacity before any retail loan is approved.