How To Check Car Insurance Coverage Gaps Before Renewal?

How Do You Check Car Insurance Add-Ons and IDV?

A quick check of your car insurance add-ons and IDV takes four short steps. Each step takes a minute and shows whether the cover still fits the car. Do this before you pay, because renewal is the only time you can change the policy.

1. Open your policy and see whether it lists Own Damage cover or only Third Party cover.

2. Match the IDV on the policy against what the car is worth today.

3. List your add-ons, then the risks they leave open, such as engine damage or worn tyres.

4. Note the renewal date so the policy does not lapse and leave a gap.

For example, ACKO shows your cover, IDV and add-ons on one screen at renewal. If your Own Damage cover lapses, even a one-day gap leaves your car unprotected, and the insurer may ask for a fresh inspection before issuing a new policy.