How To Check Car Insurance Coverage Gaps Before Renewal?

To find your car insurance coverage gaps before renewal, look at your policy for three things: whether you have Own Damage cover or only Third Party cover, whether your IDV (the most your insurer will pay if the car is stolen or written off) still fits the car, and which add-ons you are missing. The IDV is the easiest of the three gaps to overlook before you renew.
A car insurance coverage gap is anything your policy will not pay for that you think it covers. The most common car insurance gaps are simple to spot. You may have only Third Party cover, which pays others you harm but pays nothing for your own car. Your IDV may be set too low, so a claim is worth less than the car. Or you may be missing add-ons for real risks, such as water damage to the engine.
Own damage insurance is the part that pays for your own car. Third-party cover is the part that pays for harm you cause to others.
Car insurance cover drops because the policy quietly thins out while you assume it is complete. A new car often comes with Third Party cover for three years but Own Damage cover for only one year. So the Own Damage part can lapse while the long Third Party part still runs. Your IDV also falls as the car ages, so old cover slowly stops matching the car.
NCB (no-claim bonus, a discount for not claiming) ranges from 20% up to 50% on the Own Damage premium, and you lose it when you make a claim. As of 2026, Third Party cover is the legal minimum on any car. Source: IRDAI
A quick check of your car insurance add-ons and IDV takes four short steps. Each step takes a minute and shows whether the cover still fits the car. Do this before you pay, because renewal is the only time you can change the policy.
1. Open your policy and see whether it lists Own Damage cover or only Third Party cover.
2. Match the IDV on the policy against what the car is worth today.
3. List your add-ons, then the risks they leave open, such as engine damage or worn tyres.
4. Note the renewal date so the policy does not lapse and leave a gap.
For example, ACKO shows your cover, IDV and add-ons on one screen at renewal. If your Own Damage cover lapses, even a one-day gap leaves your car unprotected, and the insurer may ask for a fresh inspection before issuing a new policy.
Add-ons fill the car insurance gaps a basic policy leaves open, and renewal is the moment to choose them. Each one covers a specific risk that Own Damage cover alone will not pay for.
Zero Depreciation: pays the full part cost, with no cut for age or wear.
Engine Protection: covers engine damage, such as from water entering the engine.
Return to Invoice: pays the original invoice value if the car is stolen or written off.
NCB Protect: keeps your no-claim discount even after one claim.
With ACKO, you can add or drop any of these online while you renew, so the cover matches the risks you actually face.
What happens if I miss my renewal date?
Your cover stops on the expiry date, so driving after it is illegal and any loss is yours to pay. Renew within the grace window and your no-claim discount stays safe.
Can I have a gap in my car insurance?
A gap means a stretch with no valid cover, even one day. During it your car is unprotected, and the insurer may inspect the car before issuing a new policy.
Which add-on closes the value gap on a stolen car?
Return to Invoice closes it. It pays the original invoice price if the car is stolen or written off, instead of the lower amount your insurer would otherwise settle.
Will my no-claim bonus survive a late renewal?
Yes, if you renew within the grace window your insurer allows. Cross it and the bonus resets to zero, so the discount you built over years is gone at the next renewal.
Can I change my cover or IDV when I renew?
Yes, renewal is the one time you can adjust the IDV, switch between Third Party and full cover, and add or drop add-ons. Mid-term, the policy is fixed.
A car insurance coverage gap is anything your policy will not pay that you expected, usually missing Own Damage cover, a low IDV, or missing add-ons.
Renewal is the only time you can add or drop add-ons and reset your IDV, so it pays to look at your cover before you renew.
Letting Own Damage cover lapse leaves your car unprotected and can trigger an inspection before a new policy is issued.
Renewing within the grace period keeps your no-claim bonus intact, which can cut up to 50% off your Own Damage premium.