How ShopClues collapsed from a $1.1 billion unicorn to a distress sale

Once valued at $1.1 billion in 2016 and preparing for a potential public listing, the Gurugram-based e-commerce firm saw its fortunes unravel rapidly before being acquired by Singapore-based Qoo10 in 2019 for roughly $70-$100 million in an all-stock deal, wiping out over 90 per cent of its valuation.

Founded as an “online Chandni Chowk,” ShopClues built its early success by catering to price-sensitive consumers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, offering unbranded and low-cost goods. This positioning helped it scale quickly at a time when larger rivals like Amazon and Flipkart were focused primarily on metro markets. However, that advantage proved short-lived as both giants aggressively expanded into smaller towns with superior logistics, deeper discounts and stronger customer trust.

As competition intensified, ShopClues began losing its core differentiator. Its marketplace model, heavily dependent on unorganised sellers, soon ran into quality control issues. The platform developed a reputation for counterfeit and low-quality products, leading to high return rates -- estimated at 30–40 per cent -- and eroding consumer confidence at a time when rivals were investing heavily in reliability and service. The company’s troubles were compounded by internal turmoil.