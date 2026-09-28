A Sophisticated Attack

OpenAI’s agents were supposed to be kept in a sandbox, a computing environment without access to the internet. But in late May, and again in early July, the agents hacked into a software installation tool without OpenAI researchers realizing what was going on. These hacks helped the agents, which were supposed to be isolated from one another, establish a message board for communicating.

The hacks also allowed the agents to get online and gain access to websites, but they were unable to submit data to those sites, according to the Parse report, which was written by Forman, Mishka Kharlov and Will Tom from Parse along with five additional AI researchers.

The agents attempted to use many different methods to solve that problem. In one, they used website screenshots and shortened links to cobble data together in chunks that combined to operate as a computer program. Here’s how it worked:

— The agents could ask a public screenshot service to load a specially crafted internet address. That address, or URL, would load computer code.

— URLs can be only so long. So the agents split their computer code into many smaller chunks. They used link-shortening services to store the URLs.

— The screenshot service loaded one shortened link, which fetched the first chunk of code. The program could fetch the next link, and then the next. That process repeated until the full program was loaded and run by the screenshot service.

— Finally, the program created a visual code similar to a QR code or bar code to transmit the data the agents needed back from the screenshot service.

“These agents got up to so much. They were so clever,” said Jeffrey Ladish, executive director of an AI safety nonprofit called Palisade Research who helped the engineers with their investigation. “The models are like, ‘All right, well, we got this link shortener, we have these screenshot services, no problem, we’re ready to go.’”