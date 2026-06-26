How EU-India FTA goes beyond tariffs to strategic trust

It highlights that in the case of pharmaceuticals, India supplies affordable medicines to more than 200 countries and remains the world’s leading source of generics, yet the EU has absorbed only a modest share of that capacity. The FTA makes important tariff commitments in pharmaceuticals and medical devices. However, tariff elimination does not by itself produce market access as regulators, not customs schedules, determine the outcomes.

The article states that the same dynamic applies within Europe itself. Through structured regulatory cooperation, the agreement may, over time, encourage greater harmonisation of approval processes across the EU to improve market access while reinforcing the integrity of the single market. This assumes significance as Indian producers have held the grouse that they have to secure separate approvals in each member state.