How Do I Check If My Vehicle Has a Pending Challan?

To find a pending challan on your vehicle, enter its registration number on the Parivahan e-challan portal (echallan.parivahan.gov.in) or the mParivahan app. Any pending challan on that vehicle then comes up with its date, place, and fine amount.
A pending traffic fine appears online as an e-challan, raised digitally and linked to your vehicle through the Vahan database. Traffic police or road cameras record the offence, and the challan is tied to your registration number, not to you in person. The legal basis is the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the online system was rolled out in 2016.
So a challan can sit against your registration even if no officer stopped you. Looking it up matters because many stay open. Between 2015 and 2024, more than 30 crore challans were issued and only about 40% of the penalty money was collected. Source: Parivahan
Enter your registration number on the Parivahan e-challan portal, fill the captcha, and click Get Details. The flow is short:
1. Open echallan.parivahan.gov.in and pick the vehicle option (a driving licence number also works).
2. Type the registration number, plus the last four digits of the chassis if asked.
3. Fill the captcha and click Get Details.
4. Enter the OTP sent to the mobile linked to the vehicle.
5. Pending and paid challans come up with the date, place, offence, and fine.
The mParivahan app does the same on your phone. State traffic police sites and insurer pages, such as ACKO's online e-challan page, allow the same lookup and online payment.
A pending challan may not appear because a new one can take about 24 to 48 hours to show online. A few other reasons explain a blank result:
A camera challan goes to your registered address first, so it can lag online.
If you paid but it still shows pending, the gateway may not have updated; wait, then look again with your transaction reference.
A challan raised by one state may come up on that state's own portal before the national one.
If nothing appears after two days, enter the registration again on both the Parivahan portal and your state site.
A pending traffic challan you do not pay can be sent to a virtual court and can block the transfer of your vehicle. A small fine grows fast: a ₹500 challan left open for a year can reach a court. Other points to note:
Long-pending challans often go to a virtual court or a Lok Adalat for settlement.
An unpaid challan can hold up the RC (registration certificate) transfer when you sell.
Clear pending challans before you renew your bike insurance to keep that step smooth.
An open challan can hold up your RC transfer and may be sent to a virtual court. Clear it before you sell the vehicle or renew its insurance.
You can pay on the same portal or app by UPI, net banking, or card. If a challan is wrong, raise it through the Parivahan grievance route and keep your evidence ready.
Can I check a challan with only my vehicle number?
Yes. The registration number alone is enough on the Parivahan portal and the mParivahan app. You may be asked for the last four digits of the chassis or an OTP to confirm the result, but no login is needed.
Is the mParivahan app a reliable way to look up challans?
Yes. mParivahan is the official government app and pulls the same records as the Parivahan website. It is handy on a phone and lets you confirm a challan and pay in one place, using your registration number.
Money was deducted but my challan still shows pending. What now?
Wait a few hours, as the status often updates on its own once the gateway confirms the transaction. If it stays pending, note your payment reference and raise it through the Parivahan grievance route before paying again.
Does a pending challan affect my insurance or vehicle sale?
It can. An unpaid challan does not cancel cover, but it can hold up the RC transfer when you sell, so it is worth clearing before you sell the vehicle or renew your two-wheeler insurance for the year.
How do I dispute a wrong or camera challan?
Raise it through the Parivahan grievance route with proof, such as photos or documents that support your case. Some states also let you contest the challan in a virtual court before any amount is settled.
Look up challans on the official Parivahan portal or mParivahan app by registration number. It is the central, free way to see every pending fine on your vehicle.
A new challan can take about 24 to 48 hours to appear online. Enter the registration again on the national portal and your state site if nothing comes up at first.
An open challan can move to a virtual court and block your RC transfer. Clear it before you renew your bike insurance or sell the vehicle.
You can dispute a wrong challan through the Parivahan grievance route. Keep your payment reference handy in case a paid challan still shows as pending.