How Do I Check If My Vehicle Has a Pending Challan?

How Do You Find a Pending Challan by Registration?

Enter your registration number on the Parivahan e-challan portal, fill the captcha, and click Get Details. The flow is short:

1. Open echallan.parivahan.gov.in and pick the vehicle option (a driving licence number also works).

2. Type the registration number, plus the last four digits of the chassis if asked.

3. Fill the captcha and click Get Details.

4. Enter the OTP sent to the mobile linked to the vehicle.

5. Pending and paid challans come up with the date, place, offence, and fine.

The mParivahan app does the same on your phone. State traffic police sites and insurer pages, such as ACKO's online e-challan page, allow the same lookup and online payment.