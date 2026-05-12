How Changing Lifestyles Are Influencing SUV Design in India

The Rise of Urban Lifestyles

One of the biggest factors influencing SUV design is the rise of urban lifestyles. Most SUVs today are used primarily in cities rather than off-road conditions.

This has led to a change in design priorities:

● Smoother ride quality for city roads

● Easier manoeuvrability

● Enhanced in-cabin comfort Vehicles like the Tata Sierra reflect this balance by combining SUV presence with features that enhance everyday usability.