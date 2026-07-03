How Chandragupta’s war strategy shaped Anicut Capital’s rise

It has launched nine to 10 funds, has 16-18 portfolio companies in TN, and expects 10-12 portfolio companies to tap the public markets over the next two to three years. Its equity investments typically range between Rs 20 crore and

Rs 80 crore. Some of the investments made include Milky Mist (Perundurai/Erode), SFO Technologies (Kochi),

ASG Eyecare Hospital (Jodhpur), GNRC Hospital (Guwahati), IserveU (Bhubaneshwar) on the debt side and in Protouch (Ahmedabad) on the equity side in an early-stage deal.

Balamurugan, who spent 17 years in banking in Mumbai before returning to Chennai, said he sensed India was approaching an entrepreneurial inflection point around 2012-14.

“I could see business creation getting democratised. Education had reached an inflection point, capital was becoming more accessible and smartphones, apps and e-commerce platforms broke decades-old distribution monopolies,” he said. According to him, digital platforms enabled entrepreneurs to bypass traditional distribution networks and directly reach consumers, creating opportunities that did not exist earlier.

Anicut began by backing debt transactions in 2011-12 before formally launching what Balamurugan describes as one of India’s first homegrown private credit funds.

The firm’s investment strategy has been shaped as much by what it avoided as by what it embraced.

“When we started, we knew exactly what we didn’t want to do,” he said, adding that Anicut consciously stayed away from real estate, fintech and edtech because of regulatory uncertainties and concerns over long-term sustainability. Instead, it doubled down on lending businesses.

“Lending is the backbone of any economy. We liked secured lending and invested significantly in NBFCs. We never liked unsecured consumer lending or microfinance,” he said.