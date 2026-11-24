Choosing a term insurance plan involves more than deciding on a large cover amount. A person earning Rs. 10 lakh a year may have different insurance needs from someone with the same income but fewer family responsibilities. Existing loans, household expenses, children's education and future goals all affect the amount of protection required.
This is why term insurance plans should be selected after looking at income, financial liabilities and the needs of family members. A suitable cover should provide enough support without making premium payments difficult to maintain.
These three factors help estimate how much money a family may need if its main earning member passes away during the policy term.
Income is an important starting point because it helps estimate how much financial support the family may lose. Consider the amount used for household expenses, education, healthcare and other regular needs.
For example, if an individual earns Rs. 12 lakh annually and contributes most of it towards family expenses, the cover should account for the income the family may need to replace.
Existing loans can increase the family's financial responsibilities. These may include:
Home loans
Personal loans
Vehicle loans
Education loans
Business-related borrowings
The cover should account for outstanding debts that family members may otherwise need to repay.
Financial responsibilities may continue for many years. Children's higher education, retirement planning and other important family goals should be considered while estimating the cover amount.
A plan that accounts for all three factors gives a more useful estimate than choosing an amount based only on annual income.
There are different ways to estimate the required cover. Two commonly used approaches are the income replacement method and the Human Life Value method.
This method estimates how much money the family may need to replace the earning member's income.
A simple starting point is:
Required cover = Annual income × Number of years of financial support needed
For example, if a person earns Rs. 10 lakh annually and the family may need income support for another 20 years, the initial estimate would be Rs. 2 crore.
However, this is only a starting point. Outstanding loans, future expenses, existing savings and inflation may change the actual requirement.
Human life value is an estimate of the financial contribution a person is expected to make to their family over the remaining working years. It helps assess how much life insurance cover may be needed to support the family's financial needs.
The HLV method looks at the person's future financial contribution to the family. It considers income, personal expenses, remaining working years and financial responsibilities.
For instance, consider someone earning Rs. 15 lakh annually, with personal expenses of Rs. 3 lakh. The remaining Rs. 12 lakh represents the annual income contribution towards family needs.
The calculation should also consider future liabilities and major goals, while accounting for suitable existing financial resources and insurance cover.
A can help estimate the required cover using details such as age, income, expenses and liabilities. The result is an estimate rather than a fixed insurance requirement.
Once you have estimated the required cover, consider whether the policy matches your financial needs and payment capacity.
Death cover amount: Check whether the cover can account for family expenses, outstanding loans and future goals.
Policy term: Choose the coverage period based on how long your family may depend on your income. For example, if you are 30 years old and expect to retire at 60, a 30-year policy term may provide cover until retirement. Also consider outstanding home loans, children's education expenses and the time your dependants may need financial support.
Premium affordability: Select a premium that fits your regular income and household budget. Depending on the policy, you can pay it monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.
Claim conditions: Read the policy document to understand the claim process, exclusions and required documents.
Payout options: Check whether the nominee receives the payout as a lump sum or through instalments, depending on the available options.
Additional riders: Some plans offer optional covers for specific risks, such as accidental death or critical illness. Review their costs and conditions before adding them.
You can also compare term insurance plans offered through Bajaj Finance Insurance Mall to understand the options available from different insurers.
Your financial responsibilities may increase or decrease as you move through different stages of life. Reviewing your cover can help keep it aligned with your family's needs.
In your 20s: You may have fewer financial responsibilities, but starting early can help you obtain cover when you are younger and potentially pay lower premiums, depending on health and other factors.
In your 30s: Marriage, children and home loans may increase the amount of financial protection your family needs.
In your 40s: Children's education, outstanding loans and retirement planning may become important when reviewing the existing cover.
In your 50s: As retirement approaches, assess outstanding liabilities, the financial independence of family members and the remaining need for income protection.
Selecting a requires a clear understanding of income, outstanding liabilities and future financial goals. Methods such as income replacement and Human Life Value can help estimate the required cover. Reviewing the policy term, premium affordability and claim conditions is equally important. Regular reviews can also help ensure that the cover continues to reflect changing family responsibilities.