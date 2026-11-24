Why should you consider income, liabilities and financial goals before choosing term insurance?

These three factors help estimate how much money a family may need if its main earning member passes away during the policy term.

1. Income and family expenses

Income is an important starting point because it helps estimate how much financial support the family may lose. Consider the amount used for household expenses, education, healthcare and other regular needs.

For example, if an individual earns Rs. 12 lakh annually and contributes most of it towards family expenses, the cover should account for the income the family may need to replace.

2. Outstanding financial liabilities

Existing loans can increase the family's financial responsibilities. These may include:

Home loans

Personal loans

Vehicle loans

Education loans

Business-related borrowings

The cover should account for outstanding debts that family members may otherwise need to repay.

3. Future financial goals

Financial responsibilities may continue for many years. Children's higher education, retirement planning and other important family goals should be considered while estimating the cover amount.

A plan that accounts for all three factors gives a more useful estimate than choosing an amount based only on annual income.