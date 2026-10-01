How Can a Car Loan EMI Calculator Help You Compare Car Loan Interest Rates?

When can a better interest rate influence the car you choose?

A more favourable rate can make the repayment easier, but it should not automatically become a reason to increase the car budget. A lower interest rate may create additional room in the monthly EMI. That can make a higher variant, automatic transmission, or different powertrain look easier to accommodate.

Before moving up, calculate the revised loan amount at the same rate. This is particularly useful when the additional spend brings something you expect to use frequently, such as:

an automatic transmission

additional safety equipment

a different powertrain

comfort or convenience features used regularly

A lower rate reduces borrowing cost, but a larger principal pushes the repayment back up. The relevant question is therefore not, “Can the lower rate help me borrow more?” It is, “Does the more expensive car still fit comfortably after both principal and interest are considered?”

What else affects car loan interest rates?

The rate offered on a car loan can depend on more than the vehicle being purchased. These factors include the borrower's credit score, loan tenure, loan amount, lender policies, and prevailing market rates. Bajaj Finance offers new car loan interest rates of up to 12.25% per annum. This means the rate used in the calculator should be treated as an assumption until the actual loan terms are available.

A borrower comparing offers should therefore look beyond the headline percentage and review the complete repayment structure, including the applicable rate, tenure, total interest, and relevant charges.