HouseEazy raises $7 mn from investors to grow biz

NEW DELHI: HouseEazy, a marketplace for resale homes, has raised $7 million in a series-A round from investors to grow its business. This round was a mix of equity and debt led by Chiratae Ventures and saw participation from Alteria Capital and existing investor Antler, a release said.

The company had previously raised the seed financing round 7 months back in December 2023. The funds will be used to fuel the organisation’s growth across new geographies in NCR, strengthening brand presence, team expansion and product enhancement, HouseEazy said.

Tarun Sainani, co-founder, HouseEazy, said, “We’ve completely re-engineered the process, enabling customers to buy or sell resale homes in under 15 days on the HouseEazy platform with 100 per cent safety.”