Hospitality brand GRT commissions ‘Grand’ property in Madurai

CHENNAI: GRT Hotels announced the launch of a new 120-room property in the heritage city of Madurai, on Friday.

Located close to the airport, the hotel is a stone’s throw away from locations like Velammal Hospital and the IDA Scudder Convention Centre, while also being very accessible to cultural landmarks like the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple, St Mary’s Cathedral and much more.

“We are excited about the opening of Grand Madurai. The city, with its rich cultural tapestry, is the ideal locale for us to extend our warm hospitality. GRT Hotels and Resorts is growing year by year, and by 2025, we will have opened 25 properties,” says Vikram Cotah, CEO of GRT Hotels and Resorts.

With its flagship property in Chennai, this is the fourth ‘Grand’ hotel to open its doors to the people of Madurai and beyond. Grand Madurai is the 22nd property of the GRT Hotels and Resorts group, and second hotel in Madurai.

Branching out from the erstwhile GRT Jewellers in 1998, GRT Hotels & Resorts features upscale hotels and luxury resorts in the most desirable destinations across India.

The group operates under distinct brands namely the Grand by GRT Hotels, Regency by GRT Hotels, Zibe by GRT Hotels which cater to business travellers, and GReaT trails by GRT Hotels which cater to leisure travellers.