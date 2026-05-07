Hopes for reopening Strait of Hormuz push world shares higher, as Brent crude holds above USD 100

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped more than 3,300 points to 63,086.00 as markets in Tokyo reopened following “Golden Week” holidays.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX edged 0.2 per cent higher to 24,988.08 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.3 per cent at 8,325.55. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.3 per cent to 10,411.19.

The future for the S and P 500 was up 0.1 per cent while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3 per cent.