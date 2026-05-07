Hopes for reopening Strait of Hormuz push Asian shares higher, as oil prices hold above USD 100

Oil prices fell nearly 8 per cent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.5 per cent for its best day in nearly a month, setting a fresh record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 2 per cent. However, optimism was tempered by continuing tensions. The US military fired on an Iranian oil tanker Wednesday as President Donald Trump sought to pressure Tehran into reaching a deal to end the war. The military said in a social media post that a fighter jet shot out the rudder of the tanker in the Gulf of Oman as the vessel tried to breach an American blockade of Iran's ports.