Honda bets on Elevate to drive SUV business

CHENNAI: Honda Cars India on Friday announced the launch of its latest global SUV, the Honda Elevate. The vehicle will be available at an introductory starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Chennai) to Rs 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Chennai) for the top variant.

Noting that the company expects a robust growth in second half of this year, Yuichi Murata, director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said Elevate marks the entry of the company into the SUV segment.

India, he said, is of the important hubs for Honda, generating exports of 20 per cent in FY23. Mexico and Turkey among others were the left-hand drive markets that the company is exporting to while right-hand drive destinations included south Africa.

Murata also said TN to be a vital market for the company, and that it generated 10 per cent of sales last year. This year too a similar sales volume is expected, he said, adding Honda saw a growth of 35 per cent in H1.