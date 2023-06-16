HomeLane raises Rs 75 cr in bridge round

BENGALURU: HomeLane, a provider of personalised home interior solutions, announced the successful completion of a bridge round, raising Rs 75 crore (around $9.1 million) from its current investors. The funding will help to accelerate the start-up’s growth trajectory and support its expansion plans.

The capital infusion significantly strengthens the nine-year-old company’s financial position. Additionally, it also enables the scale-up of its recently launched affordable segment brand, Doowup.

The company, founded by Rama Harinath, Srikanth Iyer and Vivek Parasuram, claimed it is on track to achieve profitability in FY24. Post multiple funding rounds, it has raised over $113 million from investors like Accel, Mohandas Pai, PeakXV and former India captain MS Dhoni.

“We are absolutely stoked that our investors have reiterated their belief in HomeLane’s vision,” said Srikanth Iyer, co-founder-CEO, and Tanuj Choudhry, co-founder-COO, HomeLane.