HMIL expands ultra-fast charging stations

GURUGRAM: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced the expansion of its ultra-high speed public EV charging network across key highways and cities in India, with the addition of 11 such charging stations. Each of these come with three charging points – comprising one unit each of DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW and DC 30 kW capacity, as part of HMIL’s aim to spearhead the electric vehicle adoption in India.

Jae Wan Ryu, ED, corporate planning, HMIL, said, “We are the only OEM in the country to set-up 11 Ultra-fast charging stations in public locations. We are committed to India and we will continue strengthening the charging infrastructure in line with the government’s resolve for electrification.”