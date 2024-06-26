Hitachi Energy bags order worth Rs 790 cr

NEW DELHI: Hitachi Energy on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 790 crore from a fellow subsidiary Hitachi Energy Australia Pty Ltd.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of four years, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the Hitachi Energy India Ltd has received an order valued approximately Rs 790 crore from Hitachi Energy Australia Pty Ltd towards execution of the project.

Marinus Link Pty Ltd selected Hitachi Energy to supply a high voltage direct current (HVDC) link project in Australia.

Delivery of certain equipment will be executed from the company's factory in India, as per the filing.

The Marinus Link is a project of national significance for Australia.