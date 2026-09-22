'Historic occasion': Jaishankar describes first V4+India foreign ministers meeting

At their first meeting, India and the four-member group on Monday agreed to step up political, economic and defence cooperation. The meeting was held on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The Visegrad Group (V4) is a cultural and political alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia that aims at advancing co-operation in military, economic, cultural and energy affairs.

Jaishankar joined Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radek Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary Anita Orban, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar and Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka for the meeting.

"It was, in a sense, a new historic occasion,” Jaishankar said in remarks after the meeting.