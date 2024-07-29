Hiring for power & energy sector in India surge 9 pc in H1 FY25: Report

BENGALURU: Hiring for the power and energy sector in India is surging 9.01 per cent in H1 FY25, indicating a move towards a low-carbon future, driven by significant government initiatives, according to a report on Monday.

The employment outlook report, by TeamLease Services a staffing company showcases changes in employment for the period between April-September 2024-25 based on a survey of 1,417 employers across 23 industries.

It showed that 62 per cent of respondents plan to expand their workforce, 20 per cent anticipate reductions, and 18 per cent expect no change for HY1 FY25.

In the power and energy sector, Delhi leads existing job locations at 56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 53 per cent and Mumbai at 52 per cent.

Jaipur is a frontrunner for new job locations at 14 per cent, with Bengaluru, Chennai, and Vadodara tied at 13 per cent.

This trend highlights growth in established metros while showcasing emerging opportunities in tier-2 cities, likely driven by infrastructure development, policy incentives, and renewable energy expansion, the report said.

The report comes as India's energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation in line with the nation's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The country has set ambitious targets for 2030, including reducing GDP emission intensity by 45 per cent and achieving 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity non-fossil fuel-based energy sources.

“The impressive 9.01 per cent net employment change in the power and energy sector signifies a clear path towards a greener future. With 62 per cent of industry participants expanding their workforce and leading cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai driving this change, we have observed a remarkable shift in energy production and consumption,” said Subburathinam P, Chief Strategy Officer, TeamLease Services.

“The growing focus on green energy initiatives, industry 4.0, and systemic decarbonisation is propelling workforce growth in the power and energy industry. This progress is not only paving the way for achieving environmental goals but also boosting economic growth through job creation,” he added.

Further, the report showed that engineering positions are in the highest demand within the sector, with 67 per cent of respondents indicating growth. Sales roles follow at 60 per cent, demonstrating the sector's focus on expanding market reach while enhancing technical capabilities.

The report emphasised the critical role of green energy initiatives, industry 4.0 advancements, and systemic decarbonisation in accelerating power and energy sector workforce expansion.