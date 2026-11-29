Addressing a gathering on the company's foundation day here, Misra said the company remains optimistic about achieving the target, despite the scale of the challenge.

Noting HCL's presence at Khetri in Rajasthan, Malanjkhand in Madhya Pradesh, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, and in Gujarat and Maharashtra, Misra said copper is vital for artificial intelligence, semiconductors, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence.

"Even if we may have lagged behind over the past 20 to 25 years, if we keep making efforts, the day is not far when we will become self-reliant in this sector too," he said.

India imported copper worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in 2025-26, he said, underlining the urgency of raising domestic output.

Against a refining capacity of about 12 lakh tonnes, of which roughly 8 lakh tonnes is functional, HCL currently contributes only around 5 per cent through its copper concentrate, he said.