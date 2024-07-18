Hinduja Tech signs definitive agreement to buy TECOSIM Group

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-17 22:30:43.0  )
Representative image

CHENNAI: Hinduja Tech Limited (HT), a mobility-focused global engineering R&D services company and a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate the Hinduja Group, on Wednesday announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire TECOSIM Group.

This strategic acquisition broadens Hinduja Tech's presence in the European and international markets and solidifies its position as a leading provider of mobility engineering services worldwide.

With TECOSIM, Hinduja Tech strengthens its global delivery footprint with enhanced capabilities and strengthened regional delivery centers for European customers with a near- shore delivery offering.

The TECOSIM Group, with over 650 employees, brings a wealth of expertise and innovative solutions to the table, solidifying Hinduja Tech's position as a key player in the engineering services sector.

DTNEXT Bureau

