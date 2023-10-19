Himadri Speciality Q2 PAT grows three-fold

NEW DELHI: Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited (HSCL) posted three-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 100.62 cr for Q2 2023-24, via reduced expenses.

It had clocked Rs 35.88 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the year-ago period, HSCL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

However, total income slipped to Rs 1,014.34 crore from Rs 1,067.10 crore in the year-ago quarter. HSCL also reduced its expenses to Rs 875.24 crore from Rs 994.81 crore a year ago.

“Himadri in Q2FY24 has achieved a milestone of crossing Rs 100 crore PAT. With our expanding global footprint, we have built a robust Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. We have already set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 with interim targets for 2025 and 2030. As per our present performance status, we are ahead of our annual objective,” Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of HSCL said in a statement.

Kolkata-based HSCL is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for Li-ion batteries, carbon black, special types of oils and various other materials for industrial usage.