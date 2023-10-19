Begin typing your search...

Himadri Speciality Q2 PAT grows three-fold

It had clocked Rs 35.88 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the year-ago period, HSCL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Oct 2023 2:09 AM GMT
Himadri Speciality Q2 PAT grows three-fold
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited (HSCL) posted three-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 100.62 cr for Q2 2023-24, via reduced expenses.

It had clocked Rs 35.88 crore profit after tax (PAT) during the year-ago period, HSCL said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

However, total income slipped to Rs 1,014.34 crore from Rs 1,067.10 crore in the year-ago quarter. HSCL also reduced its expenses to Rs 875.24 crore from Rs 994.81 crore a year ago.

“Himadri in Q2FY24 has achieved a milestone of crossing Rs 100 crore PAT. With our expanding global footprint, we have built a robust Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. We have already set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 with interim targets for 2025 and 2030. As per our present performance status, we are ahead of our annual objective,” Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of HSCL said in a statement.

Kolkata-based HSCL is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for Li-ion batteries, carbon black, special types of oils and various other materials for industrial usage.

Himadri Speciality Chemical LimitedHSCLHimadri Speciality Q2 PATQ2 PAT
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X