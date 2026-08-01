Himachal submits 2 industrial park proposals worth Rs 234 crore under BHAVYA

These initiatives would further strengthen Himachal’s industrial ecosystem, facilitate ease of doing business and contribute significantly to employment generation and economic growth, officials said on Saturday.

The first proposal envisages the development of a plug-and-play industrial park spread over 150 acres in the Majholi Industrial Area in Solan district, with an estimated project cost of Rs 154 crore, an official statement said.

The second proposal has been submitted for the development of a plug-and-play industrial park spread over 75 acres in the Beetan Industrial Area in Una district, with an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore. The proposed park is strategically located in proximity to the upcoming Bulk Drug Park at Haroli, Una, and is expected to serve as a key support ecosystem to it, the statement said.