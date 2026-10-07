Highlights of RBI's October bi-monthly monetary policy

MUMBAI: Following are the highlights of the Reserve Bank of India's October bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra after a three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday:
* Repo rate hiked by 25 bps to 5.5 pc;
* First rate hike since February 2023;
* MPC unanimously decided to raise interest rate;
* MPC also decided to change monetary policy stance to 'calibrated tightening';
* Rate cuts are off table in near term, policy action ahead can only be rate hike or pause;
* Indian economy has remained resilient;
* GDP growth forecast for FY27 raised by 40 bps to 7.1 pc;
* Global economic uncertainty, supply chain disruptions expected to have some bearing on economic activity;
* Inflation projections marginally raised to 5.2 pc for FY27;
* Next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for December 2 to 4, 2026.