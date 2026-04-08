Highlights of RBI's April monetary policy

* West Asia crisis likely to impact domestic economy;

* Elevated energy, other commodity prices a drag on domestic production in FY27;

* RBI to remain proactive, to ensure sufficient liquidity in banking system;

* As on Apr 3, India's forex reserves stood at USD 697.1 bn; adequate for 11-month of imports;

* Next meeting of RBI's rate-setting panel scheduled for June 3 to 5.