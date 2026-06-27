High School lays foundation for S Korea’s chipmaking fortunes

On a recent morning at Chungbuk Semiconductor High School, Kang Soo Jin, 43, a teacher, was drilling this cardinal rule of semiconductor manufacturing into three students at her lab.

The shiny, dinner-plate-size discs are the building blocks of computer chips. But because they are fragile and can be damaged by even the tiniest of contaminants, the students have been practicing transferring them safely from one carrier tray to another using an instrument called a “wafer changer.”

“Let’s say you dropped one,”

Kang said, as a student gingerly pulled a lever, prompting the machine to slide a batch of wafers into open slots. “Guess how much that would be.”