Hidden Costs in Personal Loans That Most Borrowers Overlook

How to Compare Lenders on True Total Cost

Comparing personal loans requires looking beyond the advertised interest rate. Evaluating all applicable charges can help borrowers identify the most cost-effective option.

● Compare the total processing fee: Check the fee amount in rupees, including applicable taxes, rather than focusing only on the percentage charged.

● Review prepayment and foreclosure charges: Understand the costs of repaying the loan early, especially if you expect your financial situation to improve over the term.

● Check penalties for missed payments: Compare late payment fees, penal interest rates, and mandate bounce charges across lenders.

● Look for optional add-on costs: Verify whether insurance plans or other bundled products are mandatory or optional.

● Read the loan terms carefully: Pay attention to charges mentioned in the sanction letter and loan agreement before accepting the offer.

Lenders that maintain transparent fee structures can make cost comparisons easier. For example, lending institutions such as Tata Capital offer a fully digital application process, quick approvals, and clear disclosure of loan terms, helping borrowers make more informed borrowing decisions.