Hical Technologies expands TN footprint; breaks ground for aerospace unit in Hosur

CHENNAI: Hical Technologies announced the groundbreaking of its new 160,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Hosur.
The facility is being developed to expand Hical’s aerospace-qualified precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities for global original equipment manufacturer programmes.
The new facility marks the next phase of Hical’s aerospace and defence manufacturing growth and is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to support complex, high-precision programmes for international customers.
Designed as an aerospace-qualified manufacturing centre, the Hosur facility will house precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities, with planned investments in automation, digitalisation, advanced manufacturing skills, operational flexibility and sustainability.
The facility is expected to meet NADCAP certification requirements and other aerospace qualifications required for global customer programmes.
Yashas Jaiveer, managing director, Hical Technologies, said, “this marks an important new chapter in Hical’s four-decade journey. Global aerospace customers are placing greater confidence in India’s ability to deliver complex, high-precision manufacturing at global standards, and this facility is designed to support that opportunity."