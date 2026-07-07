Hical Technologies expands TN footprint; breaks ground for aerospace unit in Hosur

The facility is being developed to expand Hical’s aerospace-qualified precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities for global original equipment manufacturer programmes.

The new facility marks the next phase of Hical’s aerospace and defence manufacturing growth and is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to support complex, high-precision programmes for international customers.

Designed as an aerospace-qualified manufacturing centre, the Hosur facility will house precision machining, fabrication and special process capabilities, with planned investments in automation, digitalisation, advanced manufacturing skills, operational flexibility and sustainability.