HFCL inaugurates defence manufacturing unit in Hosur

NEW DELHI: Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL inaugurated its defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday.

The new facility will produce defence technologies, including HFCL's indigenously developed thermal weapon sights, electronic fuzes, high-capacity radio relay (HCRR) systems and surveillance radars.

"HFCL is proud to inaugurate this advanced defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hosur, which symbolises our unwavering dedication to innovation, excellence, and national progress. This facility will allow us to deliver world-class defence technologies to armed forces, enabling them to operate with greater efficiency and confidence in critical missions," HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.

The facility has the capacity to manufacture up to 5,000 thermal weapon sights, 250,000 electronic fuzes, 1,000 units each of high-capacity radio relays and ground surveillance radars annually, the statement said.

HFCL's thermal weapon sights are compatible with small arms, such as rifles, light machine guns (LMGs), and rocket launchers, and offer features like high-resolution imaging etc.