Hexaware opens new office in Coimbatore for serving global clients

NEW DELHI: IT services and solutions provider Hexaware Technologies has announced the launch of its new office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.



In a statement, Hexaware said it aims to tap into Coimbatore's talent pool and leverage it to serve clients globally.

"While Hexaware's Business Process Services (BPS) division already operates in Coimbatore, the new office will focus on data and testing skills in data modernisation, automation, cloud, software development, data compliance and security, gen AI, business intelligence, advanced analytics, and AI," the company said.

According to the company, the decision to establish a presence in Coimbatore is driven by strategic and operational considerations.

The city boasts a robust talent pool and a ready availability of skilled professionals, positioning it as an ideal location for expansion.

Further, Coimbatore's status as an educational hub ensures a continuous influx of talented graduates, the company said.

"With our expansion in Coimbatore, we're excited to enhance our operational capabilities and access the talented workforce in emerging cities," Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer of Hexaware, said.