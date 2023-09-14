Begin typing your search...

Hettich inaugurates third manufacturing plant in Vadodara

The plants are expected to double the production of drawer channels for national and international markets

14 Sep 2023
VADODARA: German furniture fittings 1.5 billion euro brand Hettich on Wednesday said it has inaugurated its third manufacturing plant here with plans to double production of drawer channels for national and international markets.

The plants are expected to double the production of drawer channels for national and international markets, furthering Hettich India’s ideology of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, it added.

Chairman of the Hettich Group Advisory Board Andreas Hettich; managing director of Hettich India, Middle East, Africa & SAARC Andre Eckholt; and chairman of Hettich India Saroj Poddar were present at the event.

Hettich is a 135-year-old family-owned German lifestyle brand.

